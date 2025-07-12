Rahul Gandhi has immense affection for K’taka, claims Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 11 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has immense affection for Karnataka, while the BJP has “betrayed” the state.

Taking to social media X, on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "Rahul Gandhi has immense affection for the people of Karnataka. He always remembers how Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were elected from Karnataka, and how the state has stood by the Congress at every critical juncture."

The Gandhi Family, including Rahul Gandhi, remain deeply indebted to the love showered by the people of Karnataka, and our AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is a proud Kannadiga, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

While Rahul Gandhi remains committed to bringing positive, transformative change in Karnataka, the BJP India has betrayed Kannadigas by denying the funds we rightfully deserve, he said.

“Even when Karnataka suffered devastating floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not utter a word. BJP Karnataka MPs do not have the spine to stand up to PM Modi for the rights of Kannadigas. For Modi, Karnataka exists only during elections; for Congress, Karnataka’s welfare is a daily commitment,” said Siddaramaiah.

Commenting on his recent Delhi trip, CM Siddaramaiah said, "My primary work in Delhi was to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the Air Show during Dasara in Mysuru."

While CM Siddaramaiah has asserted that he will remain in office for the rest of the term in Delhi, Shivakumar has largely restrained himself from making any direct statements. However, his camp has been vocal in demanding the Chief Minister’s post for him.

The recent visit of Randeep Singh Surjewala to Karnataka and his one-on-one meetings with MLAs have been perceived as an exercise to gauge opinions regarding the Chief Minister’s post.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, taunted that Siddaramaiah had already taken the “boarding pass” to exit the CM's post.

“There is no doubt about his exit. It's already decided. I'm not guessing,” he claimed.

