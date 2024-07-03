Rahul Gandhi accuses Rajnath Singh of lying on compensation to martyred Agniveer families

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has vehemently criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the controversial Agnipath scheme for recruitment of Agniveers into the armed forces.

In a statement issued on X on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi accused Rajnath Singh of misleading the Parliament on the Agnipath scheme.

In fact, during Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Rajnath Singh had interrupted, alleging that the Congress MP was intentionally misinforming the House. The Defence Minister had claimed that every martyr in the Indian Army covered under this scheme receives compensation exceeding Rs 1 crore.

"Protection of truth is the foundation of every religion. But Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lied in the Parliament about the assistance given to the family of a martyred Agniveer," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

The Congress leader intensified his criticism of the Defence Minister by sharing a video featuring an interview with the father of Shaheed Ajay Singh, who stated that “their family had not received” any compensation from the Central government.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi also displayed a picture of Lord Shiva, which he had brandished in the Lok Sabha on Monday, saying Rajnath Singh lied in front of Shivji’s photo.

Rahul Gandhi also accused the Defence Minister of deceiving the Parliament regarding the assistance provided to the family of the martyred Agniveer, alleging that the father of martyr Ajay Singh exposed these falsehoods as he demanded an apology from Rajnath Singh to the Parliament, the nation, the armed forces, and the bereaved family.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been critical of the Agnipath scheme, reiterated his opposition during his first speech as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

He accused the government of creating division among soldiers by providing pensions to some and not others, stating, "Agniveer is a disposable tool. One soldier receives pension, while another does not. You are fostering a divide among soldiers."

Rajnath Singh countered Rahul Gandhi's allegations, accusing him of spreading misinformation. He also emphasised that the government provides Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of martyred Agniveers.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared the video of Rahul Gandhi on her X handle, stating, "When opposition leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of Agniveer, the BJP government responded with falsehoods in Parliament.

"By lying, they insulted the sacrifice and martyrdom of families who have given their sons for the nation. Is this the BJP's nationalism? The Prime Minister owes the nation an apology for lying and disrespecting the martyrs."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.