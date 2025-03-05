Rahul is always under pressure, but this knock will boost his confidence: Kumble

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Former India captain Anil Kumble believes KL Rahul is unfairly scrutinised, but his composed knock in India's ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia should boost his confidence.

Coming in at No. 6 in a tense chase of 265, Rahul remained unbeaten on 42 off 34 balls, guiding India home with key partnerships alongside Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

Kumble, speaking on ESPNcricinfo Match Day, felt Rahul should have batted ahead of Axar Patel, who made a handy contribution before falling at a crucial moment. "I know Axar did a good job of getting that partnership with Virat Kohli, but someone like KL Rahul coming in at that stage—this is what he can do. If he gets to 30, he will ensure that you cross the line. He does that and he does that consistently," Kumble said.

The former leg-spinner also highlighted the constant pressure on Rahul. "If he does well, it's expected. If he fails even once, suddenly the whole world comes after him. He was under pressure, even with his keeping in the last game, but today he showed what he is capable of."

Rahul walked in at a tricky juncture when India still needed 87 off 90 balls. Kohli had anchored the innings with his usual control, but the chase was far from over. Rahul played with intent, rotating strike efficiently and picking his moments to attack. His knock ensured India never lost momentum, and he fittingly remained unbeaten to take them over the line.

While Rahul has often played as a top-order batter, the team management has used him as a middle-order finisher in recent years. His ability to adapt to different roles was on display again in Dubai.

Sanjay Manjrekar, also on the ESPNcricinfo panel, had a slightly different perspective. He suggested that limited time at the crease might actually work in Rahul’s favor, allowing him to play with more freedom.

"Sometimes we wonder if little time is good for KL Rahul because then he is only thinking of attacking," Manjrekar said. "I have rarely seen KL Rahul play an innings where he is playing steadily, grafting and getting a hundred like Virat Kohli does. So maybe down the order, in a way, suits him."

Manjrekar also pointed out Rahul’s mental struggles, often visible when he goes through a rough patch. "I am so happy for him. This is a guy who is so sensitive. Every failure seems to play on his mind. He seems like a nice guy, and India wants him to be part of the playing XI. So this kind of innings… at the end of the game, he was a happy man."

