Rabies cases in Philippines up 23 per cent this year

Manila, Sep 28 (IANS) The Philippines recorded 354 rabies cases and deaths from January to September 14 this year, a 23 per cent increase from the 287 cases tallied in the same period last year, according to data from the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH).

"All confirmed rabies cases are fatal," the agency said on Friday, adding that this year's number "may still vary with incoming reports."

In August, the agency said that at least 10 regions across the country, including Metro Manila, have shown a spike in rabies cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The DOH continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing rabies transmission," Philippine Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

He added that rabies is preventable through timely vaccination of pets and people exposed to the virus, emphasizing that vaccinating dogs and cats is the most effective way to stop rabies.

In April, Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said the country needs about 110 million pesos (roughly $1.96 million) to vaccinate around 22 million dogs and cats.

