R-Day camp 2025: NCC cadets win hearts with horse show

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The NCC cadets presented a spectacular horse show on Sunday as part of the Republic Day Camp at 61 Cavalry Ground in Delhi Cantonment.

At the culmination of national-level inter-directorate NCC equestrian competitions, DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh distributed trophies to the top performers.

The award for Best Rider (Joint) was given to Under Officer Ansh Karnawat (Rajasthan Directorate) and Junior Under Officer Vadlmudi Lokesh (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate), a statement said.

In the girl’s category, the Best Rider award went to Sergeant Bhumika Kanwar (Delhi Directorate). Best Rider Runner up (Girls) was given to Under Officer Swarnika Rathore (Rajasthan Directorate).

This year, 40 Senior Division and 20 Senior Wing cadets from across the country participated in the equestrian competition.

For the Best Tent Pegger event, the Dr Roop Jyoti Sharma Trophy went to Senior Under Officer Harshit Singh (Uttar Pradesh Directorate).

The DG RVS Trophy was awarded to Sergeant Vatandeep Singh (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate).

DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh highlighted how training in equestrian and horsemanship provides the NCC cadets with an exposure to a thrilling adventure, helping them build important characteristics like resilience, discipline, patience and endurance which will help them grow in all walks of life.

This was followed by an enchanting band performance by the cadets of Mizo High School, Aizawl.

Interacting with the media, DG NCC stated that NCC currently has 294 horses to train the cadets and inculcate skills such as coordination, strength, discipline, confidence, resilience and unyielding sportsmanship.

NCC presently has 20 riding units across 12 NCC directorates to provide cadets with ample opportunities to excel in the sport.

The cadets undergo year-round rigorous training in the NCC Remount and Veterinary (R&V) units to acquire top-notch horse-riding skills.

The year 2024 saw the cadets participate in multiple regional equestrian competitions where they won five gold, four silver and one bronze medal and three cadets qualified for Junior National Equestrian Championship, said the statement.

