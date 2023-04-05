Qatar launches 1st digital platform for foreign investors

Doha, April 5 (IANS) Qatar has launched its first digital platform for foreign investors who seek to explore business opportunities in the Gulf country, the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) said in a statement.

The online platform, named Invest Qatar Gateway, allows foreign investors to search for business partners from both public and private sectors in Qatar, look for tender offers and post their tenders, according to the IPA, an official organisation that launched the platform, on Tuesday.

Investors could also communicate with the IPA's investor relations team for support through the platform, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agency also planned to launch Access Qatar later this year to provide investors with arrival assistance, customised information packs and round-the-clock assistance through social media applications, according to the statement.

