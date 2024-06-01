Qatar, Egypt push Hamas to accept Israel's ceasefire proposal

Tel Aviv, June 1 (IANS) The negotiators from Qatar and Egypt are pushing the Hamas political leadership to accept the ceasefire proposal mooted by Israel at the behest of the United States.

Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the head of Egyptian intelligence, Major General Abbas Kamel met the Hamas political head, Ismail Haniyeh and pushed the militant group to accept the proposal of Israel for a ceasefire.

Sources in Israel's PMO told IANS that the meeting between the Qatar and Egyptian negotiators with Haniyeh was held on Friday night.

Israel has given a three-phase ceasefire proposal at the behest of the United States. It included the release of hostages inclusive of women, children, elderly and injured, and that Israel forces would withdraw from the densely populated regions of Gaza including Rafah. There is to be a six-week ceasefire as part of this during the first phase.

The released hostages would include American hostages. In exchange for this, Palestinians would return to their homes from all areas of Gaza including the northern region from where maximum exodus had taken place.

During the six weeks of ceasefire, Israel and Hamas would negotiate the necessary agreements for phase two, which will be a permanent ceasefire.

Qatar and Egyptian negotiators are keen for the permanent ceasefire to happen.

In the second phase, all the hostages would be released and around 900 Palestinian prisoners in Israel jails would also be released.

The third phase would lead to the reconstruction plan for Gaza and the release of any remaining hostages.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.