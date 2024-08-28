Qatar authorities hand over 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that the local authorities in Qatar have handed over to the Indian Embassy in Doha the two 'saroops' (copies) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib taken away from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals.

"Qatar authorities have today handed over to our Embassy in Doha Sri Guru Granth Sahib (two Saroops) taken from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals. We thank the Government of Qatar for the same," read the MEA statement.

"We also appeal to all Indian citizens residing in Qatar or other countries to scrupulously follow local laws and regulations in all matters," it added.

Last Friday, the MEA had assured that it remains in touch with the Qatar government over the seizure of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

"We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community. Government has already taken up the matter with the Qatar side and our Embassy has kept the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments in this regard," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to media queries regarding the issue.

"It is important to note that two swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups who were charged for running religious establishment without the approval of the Government of Qatar. Our Embassy rendered all possible assistance within the ambit of local laws and regulations," he mentioned.

The MEA assured that it continues to follow up the matter with Qatari authorities with "high priority" and hopes for an early resolution.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the former Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing and the current MP from Bathinda, also stated on Friday that she has written to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, requesting to take up the issue of the release of two 'swaroops’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from police custody in Qatar.

"Informed him that the Sikh 'sangat' of Qatar was in shock and anguished that the Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji, which is regarded as the living Guru by the community, had been made a case property. While appealing to him to intervene in the matter urgently, also requested the minister to take up the issue of allowing Sikhs of Qatar to establish their own Gurdwaras so they could practice their religion freely," Badal posted on X.

