PVL 2025: Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (IANS) Mumbai Meteors defeated the Goa Guardians 15-8, 15-8, 16-14 to book a spot in the final of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2025 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Shubham Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match. Mumbai will play the winner of the second semifinal between Bengaluru Torpedoes and Ahmedabad Defenders.

Goa showcased their attacking intent early on with Nathaniel Dickinson's spike and Rohit Yadav's power-packed serve. But Goa's defense struggled against consistent attacks from Mumbai's Shubham Chaudhary and Amit Gulia. Dickinson's spike helped Goa win the super point, but Mumbai's disciplined formation edged the Meteors ahead.

Prince tried to counter-attack for Goa from the middle zone, but Karthik kept Mumbai stable. Smart play from Shubham minimised Mumbai's errors. Goa made a change in formation, bringing on setter Aravind to turn the momentum. A super serve from L.M. Manoj provided a moment to celebrate for the Guardians. But Prince's overhit shot cost Goa a super point, helping Mumbai take a two-set lead.

Amit's super serve continued Mumbai's dominance while adding more pressure on Goa's shoulders. Petter Ostvik won the battle against Prince in the third set, helping Mumbai dominate the middle zone. Vikram won a super point, giving a glimmer of hope to the Goa fans. But just when it looked like Goa would be able to fight back, Karthik blocked Chirag Yadav's spike, helping his side win the game and reach the final.

Earlier, Mumbai Meteors defeated the Kochi Blue Spikers in a five-set thriller, winning the match 15-7, 7-15, 13-15, 15-8, 15-11 in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) here on Friday, sealing a place in the semifinals on Tuesday. Karthik was named the Player of the Match.

Goa Guardians qualified for the semifinals after the Delhi Toofans defeated the Kolkata Thunderbolts 18-16, 11-15, 12-15, 15-11, 15-12 in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2025 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. Saqlain Tariq was named the Player of the Match.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.