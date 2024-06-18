Putin praises North Korea's support for Russia's war against Ukraine

Moscow, June 18 (IANS/DPA) Ahead of his visit to North Korea on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Pyongyang for its support in Moscow's fight against Ukraine.

Putin praised North Korea's "unwavering support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine," using the Kremlin's wording to refer to the war, in a letter published in Pyongyang's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

The Russian leader also thanked North Korea for its solidarity on important international issues, adding that it was "committed and like-minded" and ready to counter the West's aspiration to restrain the establishment of a multipolar world order.

According to Putin, both countries have plans to collaborate on building a security architecture in Eurasia, countering Western sanctions, and establishing independent transaction systems.

