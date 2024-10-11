Putin dismisses Russian ambassador to US

Moscow, Oct 10 (IANS) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has been dismissed from his role, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday.

Antonov, who was appointed as Russia's Ambassador to the United States by the Russian president in August 2017, held the position for seven years.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the choice of a new ambassador will not depend on the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, adding that a new ambassador would be appointed promptly, according to local media.

