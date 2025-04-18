Pushed into corner, Pakistan ponders next move on Bangladesh claims

Dhaka, April 18 (IANS) High-level discussions and evaluations are currently underway in Islamabad after Bangladesh's financial claim to the tune of USD 4.32 billion from Pakistan as a fair share from the assets of undivided Pakistan before 1971.

Further, Bangladesh has also demanded USD 200 million received as foreign aid from countries and agencies to then East Pakistan during the extremely deadly November 1970 Bhola cyclone.

The demands were raised during the sixth round of Foreign Secretary-level bilateral consultations between the two countries - held after a hiatus of 15 years - in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin and Pakistan counterpart Amna Baloch led their respective delegation at the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held at the State Guest House Padma.

Several sensitive issues between Bangladesh and Pakistan remain unresolved, including a formal apology from Pakistan for the genocide committed by the Pakistani armed forces in 1971; repatriation of stranded Pakistanis currently residing in Bangladesh; Dhaka's rightful share of the undivided assets of Pakistan; transfer of foreign aid sent for the victims of extremely deadly November 1970 Bhola cyclone, etc.

Pakistan did not allocate Bangladesh its share of $200 million in foreign aid after the 1970 Bhola Cyclone and instead transferred the fund from the Dhaka branch of the State Bank of Pakistan to its branch in Lahore during the Liberation War.

Reportedly, Pakistan had utilized the funds to procure modern military equipment for its own use. Recently, Islamabad has expressed interest in transferring some of these military assets to Bangladesh as a form of settlement of its outstanding dues.

Pakistan may deploy these military assets within Bangladesh subject to mutual understanding.

These matters are now under continuous bilateral discussions and diplomatic engagement between both countries with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also scheduled to pay an official visit to Dhaka on April 27-28.

The interim government in Bangladesh has formed a working group with the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka to finalise the agreements that will be signed during Dar's visit.

Evaluations are currently going on through various meetings to formulate a coordinated strategy regarding financial dues and the military equipment proposal and to prioritise national interests and regional diplomatic balance on the issue of historical entitlements.

During her visit, Baloch held separate meetings with Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain, where they discussed issues of mutual interest.

Yunus, after his meeting with the visiting Pakistani Foreign Secretary, called for strengthening ties with Pakistan to boost mutual cooperation and explore trade and business potentials.

"There are certain hurdles. We have to find ways to overcome those and move forward," Yunus said after Baloch called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna on Thursday.

