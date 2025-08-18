Purpose is to protect infiltrators, carve a new vote bank: BJP blasts Oppn

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a blistering attack at the Opposition on Monday, claiming that the Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc want to spread anarchy and chaos in the country with an intent to turn the ‘group of infiltrators’ into their vote bank.

BJP leader Sambit Patra, in a presser at the party headquarters, slammed the opposition parties for refusing to buy the Election Commission’s reasoning over the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy and said that their main purpose is to protect, give shelter to the infiltrators and then develop them as their vote bank.

He, however, warned in the same breath that the nation’s resources are for its citizens, and infiltrators can never be given the tag of voter.

He said that the Supreme Court has clearly stated that the EC, being a constitutional body, is entitled to make and purify voter rolls, and any objection to it is unacceptable and untenable.

“Congress and Opposition parties want to create a chaotic situation and pandemonium on the streets, much like what happened in neighbouring nations, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and others and then make political dividends from it. But, they forget that India is a highly enriched civilisation, where people understand the difference between anarchists and upright individuals,” he remarked.

Taunting the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, he said that they have already done ‘jail yatra’ and ‘bail yatra’, and this march is another attempt to befool the voters.

“Two families have themselves committed fraud, but look at their audacity, they are attacking constitutional bodies and accusing them of misdeeds,” Patra said.

Responding to the INDIA bloc’s presser, comprising leaders from Congress, SP, TMC, DMK and other parties, held in the capital on Monday, Patra said that they are the same people who question and sully every institution of the country and when shown the mirror, they start crying foul.

“They consider the Prime Minister’s chair as their own right and the moment they lose elections, they start pointing fingers at the poll body,” he said.

He also took strong exception to the Opposition’s presser where one of the leaders called for the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.

Calling out its duplicity, he said that EC has repeatedly asked them to come forward and register their complaints with it, but they never put their grievances on record.

He further said that the EC, in a press conference, made a detailed presentation about the SIR, addressed all misgivings regarding technical issues, but those who don’t want to understand will never agree to it.

He said that those attacking the poll panel want to create anarchy and chaos in the country, so that they could derive political gains from it.

“They mock every constitutional body in the country. When the Ram Mandir verdict was announced, they pointed fingers at the Supreme Court judgment and went to the extent of labelling it as biased. They are the same people who questioned the Indian Army’s valour and demanded proof of surgical strikes,” the Lok Sabha MP pointed out.

The BJP lawmaker also lashed out at the Congress and Opposition parties for disrupting the House proceedings and obstructing it from conducting a special discussion on Subhanshu Shukla’s space mission.

Taunting the Opposition, he informed the press about Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s sharp response to sloganeering and placard-waving.

When Opposition members tried to throw placards to interrupt his introductory remarks on Subhanshu Shukla, the Union Minister wittingly said, “I am in space and your disruptive tactics won’t work here.”

