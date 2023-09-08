Punjab Police raid hideouts of associates of gangsters

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (IANS) In a crackdown against gangster-terrorist nexus, Punjab Police on Friday conducted raids at suspected hideouts of associates and active supporters of gangsters across the state.

The simultaneous raids were conducted from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

All residential and other premises of associates, relatives and friends linked with gangsters, were thoroughly searched in all 28 police districts.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said all CPs and SSPs were directed to depute strong police parties headed by inspectors and sub-inspectors to carry out these searches to make this operation successful, which was aimed at disrupting the nexus among terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad.

Police teams were asked to round up suspicious persons during the operation, he added.

He said 822 places of associates, relatives and friends linked with various gangsters were raided by over 350 parties of Punjab Police involving about 2,000 police personnel during this operation, he added.

"Today’s searches were planned after the questioning of several persons arrested during recently busted modules of gangsters," said the Special DGP. He said several people have also been detained for questioning during the operation for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession.

The material and data collected during the search operation is being examined further, he added.

