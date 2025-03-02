Punjab Police bust cross-border smuggling network, one arrested

Chandigarh, March 2 (IANS) Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence of Ferozepur has busted a cross-border smuggling network with the arrest of smuggler-cum-gangster Hardeep Singh, alias Deepa, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

The police have recovered a sophisticated weapon arsenal -- one 9MM Glock pistol, one .30 MM Beretta pistol and one pump action gun, along with three magazines and 141 assorted cartridges, and 45 grams of heroin from his possession.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that these weapons were sourced from Pakistan through an unidentified foreign-based entity, intended for use in terror and criminal activities in the state.

He said the accused was to supply these recovered weapons to ground operatives of terror and criminal groups. The identity and role of the foreign entity, along with its broader network, are under comprehensive investigation.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to unravel the entire network. Efforts are on to identify other members involved in this module and track the origins of the smuggled weapons.

Sharing more details, Assistant Inspector General (Ferozepur) Lakhbir Singh said police teams had received a reliable intelligence input about involvement of accused Hardeep Deepa in weapon and drug smuggling operations and the input also revealed that he has recently retrieved a weapon consignment to further supply it to the criminals.

Acting swiftly, police teams laid a checkpoint near Punj Garain Morh in Kotkapura and signalled the driver of the Swift car to stop, he said, adding instead of stopping the car, the accused escaped from the spot leading to a hot chase.

He said police teams have successfully apprehended the accused in the area of Punj Garain village, when his vehicle turned turtle after he abruptly took a turn towards a small road.

He said the accused has a criminal history with four cases registered against him in Moga, Ferozepur, and Fazilka under the Arms Act, attempt to murder, and other serious offences.

The accused was released on bail in April 2024 and after coming out of the jail, he resumed his criminal activities.

