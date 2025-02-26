Punjab: Naib Tehsildar dismissed in land scam case

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (IANS) Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has ordered the dismissal of Naib Tehsildar Varinderpal Singh Dhoot for illegally sanctioning the mutation of shamlat (common village) land in Kharar tehsil in favour of private individuals.

The action against the Naib Tehsildar follows a detailed inquiry that found him guilty of violating the Punjab Village Common Lands Act, 1961, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The inquiry revealed that the Naib Tehsildar, while posted as Naib Tehsildar in Majri in Mohali, had sanctioned mutation no. 1767 on September 28, 2016, transferring ownership of 10,365 kanals and 19 marlas of shamlat land in Seonk village to private individuals.

The inquiry further said this was done despite clear-cut instructions issued by the Revenue Department and a Supreme Court judgment in the Jagpal Singh vs. State of Punjab case (2011), which prohibits the transfer or mutation of shamlat land to private parties.

The inquiry report, submitted by retired Additional District and Sessions Judge B.R. Bansal, highlighted that Dhoot had not only sanctioned the mutation illegally but also manipulated the shares of khewatdars or occupants by increasing or decreasing their shares without proper verification.

In some cases, individuals with no rightful claim to the land were included as shareholders. “The government has a zero-tolerance policy towards such actions. Hence considering the above facts and situation, I, as the competent authority, hereby decide and order to dismiss Varinderpal Singh Dhoot, Naib Tehsildar (suspended), from government service under Rule 5 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970,” reads the dismissal order signed by Anurag Verma, while terming Dhoot's actions as “malafide”.

The development comes close on the heels of Verma issuing a warning to all Deputy Commissioners against corruption and delays in the registration of plots without no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The warning was prompted by reports of corruption and delay from various parts of the state in the registration of plots without NOCs, despite the government notification issued in November 2024.

Earlier, Verma suspended Tehsildar Ranjit Singh for fraudulently registering property deeds in Jagraon while sitting at the Ludhiana East tehsil office.

The report showed that Ranjit Singh registered documents at 5.12 pm and, within four minutes, registered another in Ludhiana East at 5.16 pm, which is humanly not possible.

In another move to enhance transparency and curb corruption through technological measures, the Additional Chief Secretary has mandated the installation of four closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at every sub-registrar and joint sub-registrar office across the state.

Additionally, all Deputy Commissioners have been directed to access the CCTV feeds and conduct random checks of live footage to ensure that sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars are present in their offices and that residents are not facing unnecessary delays or difficulties in getting their work done.

