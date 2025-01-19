Like in Punjab, Kejriwal lying to Delhi women on monthly allowance: Ravneet Singh Bittu

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Accusing the AAP of making hollow promises in Punjab, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday hit out at party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for not keeping his promise of paying monthly financial assistance to women in Punjab and Delhi.

Bittu, an MP from Punjab, told media persons in Delhi that Kejriwal follows double standards and misleads voters by making tall promises.

“I am pained to see that the same lies that Arvind Kejriwal spoke in Punjab are being repeated by him in Delhi,” he said.

He also accused Kejriwal of using funds from Punjab for political advertisements in Delhi and misleading women by making promises that would never be fulfilled.

“They promised to give Rs 1,000 monthly to women but never kept their promise,” he said, adding that the AAP government in Punjab needs to pay Rs 36,000 as dues for the past three years to each woman in that state.

The AAP has been in power in Delhi for five years and at the rate of Rs 1,000 per month, the women voters in Delhi should demand over Rs 50,000 from them before the election.

“If Kejriwal had the intention of paying monthly financial assistance to women, he would have paid in the last three years in Punjab,” he said, adding that he also cheated senior citizens by promising them a higher pension of Rs 2,500 per month but never kept his promise.

The MoS also hit out at Kejriwal by describing him as an opportunist politician who used the anti-corruption movement to mislead people and enjoy the fruits of power.

"He benefitted from Anna Hazare’s movement. At that time, when Anna Ji was sitting here, the Congress-UPA government was in power, which was a highly corrupt government, with many cases in the CBI. Ministers were raided, and this individual took advantage of the situation during that time," he said.

