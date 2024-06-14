Punjab hikes power rates for domestic, industrial consumers

Chandigarh, June 14 (IANS) Punjab on Friday hiked power tariff for domestic users by 11 paise per unit, while for industry it was 15 paise per unit.

The new tariff will be applicable from June 16 to March 31, 2025.

However, the hike will not affect a majority of domestic consumers as the government already provides 300 units of free power to each consumer and neither will it have a bearing on the agricultural sector that also gets free power.

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission said from April 1 to June 15 the tariff or charges shall be applicable as per the tariff order for 2023-24.

The commission decided to extend the kVAh tariff and contract demand II system from January 1, 2025, for the domestic supply consumers with loads exceeding 20 kW.

Special night tariff with 50 per cent fixed charges for all industrial consumers using electricity exclusively from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. has also been continued. This year’s variable energy charge has been fixed as Rs 5.31 per kVAh.

On the demand of the industry, the facility for use of electricity by the night category consumers during the extended four hours from 6 am to 10 am at normal tariff has also been continued.

Earlier, the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) had submitted an aggregate revenue requirement petition to the commission, seeking an ARR of Rs 53,360.48 crore due to a revenue deficit of Rs 5,419.82 crore up to 2024-25.

In 2022-23, there was a deficit of Rs 6,977.98 crore and surplus of Rs 1,558.16 crore during 2024-25.

