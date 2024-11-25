Punjab hikes maximum state-agreed price for sugarcane, highest in country

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (IANS) Continuing to lead the country in providing maximum State Agreed Price (SAP) for the sugarcane cultivators, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday announced a hike of Rs 10 in SAP thereby ensuring that the farmers will get Rs 401 per quintal for their yield.

The Chief Minister asserted that the state government is committed to the wellbeing of the sugarcane cultivators so a hike of Rs 10 per quintal is being given to farmers.

He said Punjab will be giving the highest rate of sugarcane across the country, immensely benefitting its farmers. Bhagwant Mann said the state would continue to lead the country in maximum sugarcane price as per the commitment of the state government.

The Chief Minister said that his government has always provided high rates to the sugarcane cultivators and now also this trend has been continued. He said that the state government will give Rs 401 per quintal to the farmers for the early varieties of sugarcane and Rs 391 for mid-late varieties of the sugarcane.

The Chief Minister said that his government is committed to the well-being of every strata of society, including the farmers.

He said the government is making strenuous efforts to ensure that a ‘Rangla Punjab’ is carved out.

Mann said the government is ensuring judicious use of the people’s money for their well being adding that a slew of pro-people and development-oriented policies have been embarked on in the state.

