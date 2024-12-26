Punjab Governor pays obeisance to martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, mother at Shaheedi Sabha

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 26 (IANS) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib here to commemorate the martyrdom of the two youngest sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, and his mother Mata Gujri.

The Governor said that the valour with which Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, at the tender ages of 9 and 7, respectively, confronted the tyrannical Mughal regime, stood firm in their faith with unwavering courage and determination and ultimately laid down their lives, sets a unique example.

He said that the great sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas would always be remembered. He emphasised that the government of India also honours the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri across the country.

The annual three-day congregation, officially named 'Shaheedi Sabha', began on Wednesday.

The three were kidnapped when the Sikhs were attacked by Mughal forces in a surprise attack in 1704.

On December 26, 1704, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were bricked alive on the orders of Wazir Khan, the Mughal faujdar of Sirhind, for refusing to renounce their faith.

Soon after they were walled up alive, their grandmother Mata Gujri (Guru Gobind Singh’s mother) died of shock.

Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib stands today at the same place where the two Chote Sahibzade were martyred. The sons are fondly called Sahibzade.

Since then, the sacred land of Fatehgarh Sahib “is a source of inspiration for not only Sikhs but the entire humanity as tens of thousands converge there every year to pay respect to Chotta Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri on their martyrdom day.”

The supreme sacrifice made by the Sahibzadas at a tender age hardly finds any parallel in world history.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has described the unprecedented and supreme sacrifice by Chotta Sahibzadas along with Mata Gujri as inspiration for the coming generations to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice.

The Chief Minister, who paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday, eulogised the supreme sacrifice of Chotta Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri and said that these sacrifices were unprecedented in the annals of the history of mankind across the globe.

