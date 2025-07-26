Punjab FC name 25-member squad for 134th Durand Cup

Mohali, July 26 (IANS) Punjab FC have named a 25-member squad for the 134th Durand Cup, which is underway in various cities. Punjab FC are slotted in Group D and will play all their group matches at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam.

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has named a young squad consisting only of Indian players for Asia’s oldest football tournament.

Speaking on the announcement, Dilmperis said, “We have named a young and energetic squad with the majority of players retained from last season. We have also included several academy players in the squad based on their performances in the reserves and junior sides. I believe that we have a balanced squad capable of going the distance in the tournament, and we hope to start the new season on a positive note.”

The squad includes new signings Muhammed Uvais and Bijoy Varghese, along with Rakesh Meitei, whose loan spell has been extended for one more season from Kerala Blasters. Ranjeet Pandre returns to the squad after spending last season on loan at I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC.

Dilmperis has named a total of 11 players from the academy, including Ayush Deshwal, Pramveer Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Singamayum Shami, Muhammed Suhail, Omang Dodum, Vishal Yadav and Laishram Rishikanta Meitei, who made their debuts and were part of the squad last season. Reserves side captain Manav Singh, Usham Thoungamba Singh and Konsam Sanathoi Singh are the other academy graduates who have been included in the senior squad for the first time.

Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis, expressing his views, said, “The inclusion of so many academy players is a clear step in our vision to build a strong foundation of young players who can grow with the club. We have a side capable of achieving a better result than last season in the Durand Cup, and I wish the team all the best for a great start to the season.”

Punjab FC squad for 134th Durand Cup:

Goalkeepers: Ayush Deshwal, Muheet Shabir, Ravi Kumar

Defenders: Bijoy Varghese, Khaimingthang Lhungdim, Manav Singh, Muhammed Uvais, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei, Pramveer Singh, Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Usham Thoungamba Singh

Midfielders: Leon Augustine, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Princeton Rebello, Ricky Shabong, Laishram Rishikanta Meitei, Singamayum Shami, Vinit Rai

Forwards: Muhammed Suhail F, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Omang Dodum, Konsam Sanathoi Singh, Vishal Yadav, Ranjeet Singh Pandre

Punjab FC will start their Durand Cup campaign on August 3 against Kabi Anglong Morning Star FC and will face Indo Tibetan Border Police FT and Bodoland FC on and August 6 and 9 respectively.

