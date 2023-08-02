Punjab FC to join Indian Super League as 12th club from 2023-24 season

Mohali, Aug 2 (IANS) Punjab FC, the reigning champions of the I-League 2022-23, on Wednesday announced their inclusion in the Indian Super League (ISL) from the upcoming 2023-24 season, becoming the 12th club in the league.

The club's remarkable victory in the 2022-23 I-League season, along with successfully clearing the ICLS Premier 1 Licensing, has earned them a spot in the top tier league of Indian football.

With this, the Punjab FC become the first ever club in India to gain promotion to the Indian Super League from I-League.

"Punjab FC's inclusion in the ISL is a recognition of the hard work and perseverance of our players and staff. The team’s swift progression from the I-League to the ISL is extraordinary, and we’re thrilled to embrace the challenge of competing at the highest level of Indian football. We aim to make a lasting mark in the ISL and serve as an inspiration to young talent across India," said Sunny Singh, Founder of RoundGlass and the driving force behind Punjab FC rise, in a media release.

Punjab FC showcased extraordinary performance throughout the I-League 2022-23 season, dominating the competition and securing the top position on the points table. The team displayed exceptional skills to win 16, drawing four and suffering only two losses. The team also scored a total of 45 goals, highlighting their prowess on the field.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Technical Director of Punjab FC, also shared his enthusiasm for the club’s new chapter.

"Being a part of the Indian Super League is a significant milestone in Punjab FC's history. We have followed our ideology of playing a brand of football which inspires young kids across the country to take up the sport and have built upon it. We have assembled a group of emerging talents for our season ahead. Our focus remains promoting this exciting brand of football and we look forward to competing against the best teams in the country," said Topoliatis.

Meanwhile, the Indian Super League spokesperson said that Punjab FC's entry brings a new wave of enthusiasm, talent and determination into the league.

"We are delighted to welcome Punjab FC to the Indian Super League family. Punjab FC’s promotion to ISL will further expedite the growing fan affinity and footprint of the game in India. It brings a new wave of enthusiasm, talent and determination into the league, representing the passionate football fans from Punjab. As ISL celebrates its 10th year this season, the league remains committed to delivering on its promise of fostering an inclusive and strong league ecosystem aimed at taking Indian football to new heights," the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.