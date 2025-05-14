Punjab FC clinch AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League title with 4-1 win over Jamshedpur FC

Guwahati, May 14 (IANS) Four first half goals ensured Punjab FC (PFC) ease past Jamshedpur FC 4-1 to clinch the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League 2024-25 title in the final played here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Goals from Karish Soram, Ashish Lohar, Vikash Kisku and Usham Thoungamba Singh within a space of 11 minutes ensured they secured the title.

Punjab FC won two out of their three final round playoff matches to qualify for the knockouts of the league. They were dominant in their 5-0 and 6-0 victories over Sudeva Delhi and FC Goa to book their place in the quarterfinals. The only loss was a 4-5, nine goal thriller against AIFF FIFA Talent Academy.

In the quarterfinals, they comprehensively beat Bengal Football Academy 6-2 and in the semi-finals, the youngsters edged past FC Madras 3-2 to qualify for the finals.

The Ramesh Gangaram Bista coached side qualified for the final round of the tournament after finishing on top of the Zonal Round qualifiers, with seven wins, two draws and just one loss. They played Delhi FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, Minerva Academy FC and Sri Dashmesh Martial Sports Academy in the zonal qualifiers.

Jamshedpur U17 on the other hand carved their path to the finals, having registered a 4-0 win over Mumbai City and a 2-2 draw against Football 4 Change Academy in the play-offs. In the Final Round, A 2-2 draw against Classic FC, a 1-0 win against Corbett FC and a 0-1 loss vs Muthoot Football Academy was enough to seal their spot in the quarter-final against NorthEast United, whom they managed to squeeze past with a 2-1 victory. A 5-0 thrashing of AIFF FIFA Talent Academy in the semi-finals had set the ultimate clash on Wednesday.

