Punjab Congress chief's posers to CM Mann on jailed MP Amritpal

Chandigarh, March 23 (IANS) Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as who was actually running Punjab.

He asked “if he is running or Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the arrest of Amritpal Singh and his subsequent shifting to Dibrugarh jail at the Centre’s behest”.

In a statement, Warring said that HM Shah's statement came close on the heels of the AAP government’s crackdown on farmers, about which nobody had any doubts as to who had pulled the strings for that action.

Reacting to the Home Minister's recent statement in Parliament suggesting that it was they (the Central government), which had jailed Amritpal Singh and his associates to Dibrugarh jail, Warring said: “The Congress has always held that the Aam Aadmi Party is the B-team of the BJP and the irrefutable evidence and certification came when Home Minister Amit Shah claimed in the Parliament that they (the Central government) had arrested Amritpal Singh, now an elected MP, and sent him along with his associates to Dibrugarh jail."

"We thought the Punjab Police did it. Now we know at whose behest,” he remarked in a jibe at the Punjab government. Asserting that the people of Punjab already knew that Chief Minister Mann was following the diktats of the Union Home Minister, he asked: “Do we need any further evidence that our Chief Minister follows the diktats of the Union Home Minister?”

He pointed out that Mann heads the Punjab Home Ministry. The state Congress President asked Mann that he should clarify and contradict the Home Minister or it will be reaffirmed what the people of Punjab already know for the last three years.

“After all, it is the prestige and self-respect of the people of Punjab that is at stake that their elected government is being run on the diktas of the Centre,” he added.

