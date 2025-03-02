Punjab to conduct psychometric tests for Class 10 girl students

Chandigarh, March 2 (IANS) The Punjab government has introduced psychometric tests for girl students to discover their strengths and aptitudes, state School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Sunday.

The tests will be conducted on class 10 students studying in government schools, he said, adding that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has allocated over Rs 6.56 crore to all districts for conducting them.

This program will benefit 93,819 students, with all girls to be covered by March 31.

To ensure smooth implementation, district-level committees have been formed led by District Education Officers (Secondary) across the state. These committees will oversee the testing process and monitor all operations within their respective districts. The primary objective of this initiative is to analyse students' mental abilities, interests, and personality traits to guide them towards making informed career choices, said the minister.

Bains said a majority of students face confusion after their Class 10 board exams regarding their future career paths. This decision significantly impacts their choice of stream in Class 11.

While private schools often provide career counselling, government school students lack this support, leading them to rely on their peers' choices. This often results in students selecting streams that may not align with their interests and abilities, ultimately hindering their career prospects.

Recognising the importance of this issue, the minister said that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government has introduced the psychometric test to provide government school students with opportunities at par with private school students, enabling them to choose their careers with confidence. It will also empower them to choose paths that align with their strengths and interests. This initiative will not only make students more confident and aware of their future but will also improve the quality and standards of education in government schools, he added.

