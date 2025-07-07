Punjab CM, Kejriwal dedicate 15 MGD sewage treatment plant in Mohali

Chandigarh, July 7 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday jointly dedicated an ultra-modern 15 MGD (million gallons per day) sewage treatment plant constructed with an outlay of Rs 145.26 crore.

Interacting with the media after dedicating the plant in Mohali, the Chief Minister said latest technology has been used in setting up this plant, which will be further replicated in other parts of the state.

He said the motive is to save the water of the state by ensuring optimum utilisation of the wastewater as well.

Citing the example of Singapore, Mann said the country is using micro filter technology to make rainwater drinkable.

The Chief Minister said the government is making similar efforts to save the water.

“As water, air and land have no votes, the traditional leaders have ignored them, and no heed is paid towards these major issues concerning the state,” Mann said, adding that due to this massive pollution and degradation of these natural resources took place, and caused an irreparable loss to society.

The Chief Minister said that after the formation of the AAP government, steps have been taken to save the environment, rejuvenate the canal system and take other exemplary steps for the well-being of society.

He said similar efforts are being made to ensure that the water is treated with the best available technology to save it for coming generations.

AAP leader Kejriwal said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that a 15 MGD sewage treatment plant is being inaugurated.

He said the government led by Chief Minister Mann has upgraded this project at a total cost of Rs 145.26 crore.

Kejriwal said the plant previously had a capacity of 10 MGD, which has now been upgraded to 15 MGD.

