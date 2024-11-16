Punjab bypoll: Kejriwal seeks votes on performance

Gidderbaha (Punjab), Nov 16 (IANS) In a show of support for AAP’s candidate Dimpy Dhillon for the bypoll of this Assembly constituency, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday addressed a rally here, urging voters to back Dhillon to continue the progress that AAP has brought.

Kejriwal took the stage to express his thanks to the people of Gidderbaha for their unwavering support. He highlighted the transformative changes brought by the AAP government in Punjab, which had already delivered on key promises such as zero-electricity bills, free healthcare, and merit-based employment.

“Your support to the Aam Aadmi Party has been historic. Never before has any party received such overwhelming backing in Punjab. You gave us 92 seats out of 117 in 2022. Over the past two and a half years, we have been working relentlessly for the people of Punjab, ensuring zero-electricity bills for households and offering free treatment and medicine at Mohalla Clinics,” said Kejriwal.

He said the Gidderbaha's civil hospital is in a pitiable condition and assured the people that, once Dhillon is elected, upgrading the hospital will be a top priority.

Kejriwal emphasised that improving healthcare infrastructure is essential, and with Dimpy’s victory, they will ensure immediate action to transform the hospital.

He assured AAP’s commitment to providing government jobs and improving the state’s education and healthcare infrastructure, noting that 48,000 youth had already been given government jobs under the AAP government.

He said for the first time in Punjab, the youth got government jobs without bribes or recommendations of politicians, it was impossible in the governments of other parties.

Kejriwal added, "We have regularised temporary employees, and the process of regularising more employees is still ongoing. Now, government employees are not found on water tanks; they are found at their workplaces."

He assured the people of Gidderbaha that AAP would work tirelessly to address key issues affecting their daily lives. He promised to tackle the longstanding problems of sewerage and drinking water in the region, ensuring that clean water reaches every household and proper drainage systems are in place.

“By electing Dimpy Dhillon, you will ensure that Gidderbaha will progress too. Your support will guarantee more development and a brighter future for your children,” Kejriwal added, urging the people to make the right choice in the upcoming bypolls.

“The fate of Gidderbaha lies in your hands. Just like you helped change Punjab’s future, it’s now time to change Gidderbaha’s future by electing Dimpy Dhillon,” Kejriwal said.

Chief Minister Mann also addressed the people, focusing on the tangible progress AAP has delivered in the state, contrasting it with the empty promises of opposition parties.

He criticised the traditional political establishment for failing to address basic issues such as sewerage, healthcare and electricity, issues that AAP has worked tirelessly to resolve.

“Earlier, politics was never about real work. Then Arvind Kejriwal came into politics and changed the direction of politics in our country. Today, we’ve made sure that every party talks about what truly matters: schools, hospitals, electricity, and employment,” said Mann.

He also talked about the recent recruitment of 1,706 new constables and sub-inspectors in Punjab Police, as well as 48,000 government jobs he gave without any bribe or favouritism.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.