PSG punished with partial stadium closure for homophobic chants

Paris, Oct 31 (IANS) Paris St-Germain has been ordered to partially close a section of the Parc des Princes for their upcoming Ligue 1 match against Toulouse next month, as a consequence of homophobic chants by their fans.

The incident occurred during PSG's 4-2 home win over Strasbourg on October 20 when the offensive slurs were made about the club and their midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said in a statement that PSG have to close the Auteuil stand - the end behind the goal traditionally occupied by a number of the club's ultras, BBC reports.

PSG's Ligue 1 match against Lens this weekend will take place without any restrictions. The Ligue 1 club will be forced to close part of their ground for the visit of Toulouse on November 22.

Lat year, PSG also been ordered to close the famous Auteuil stand for at least one match as a result of homophobic chants directed towards Marseille fans.

Four PSG players Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Layvin Kurzawa and Randal Kolo Muani had all been suspended for partaking in anti-gay chants as they were filmed using chants while celebrating at the end of a 4-0 win against Marseille. However, All four have later apologised on social media.

