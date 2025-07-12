PSG fully focused on rounding of historic season with Club World Cup

New York, July 12 (IANS) Paris Saint Germain have been the team to beat this season. After their historic maiden triumph in the UEFA Champions League, Luis Enrique and his men are now just one win away from lifting the new FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

The Spanish head coach was full of praise for his Italian counterpart and previewed the game which he believes will be a very even encounter.

“The Champions League was our first and it was very important: that was our main objective when we came to Paris last year and on Sunday we have the chance, with the last game of the season, to win another one, with the Club World Cup. But it is important that we are conscious of the difficulty of the game.

“(Enzo) Maresca is a coach I love. I love the way he has of playing with the ball. They have a lot of good individual players but they also have a real sense of duty. They are a bit like our team. They are physically strong too. It will be a very even game and a very difficult one,” said Enrique in the pre-game press conference.

What was even more impressive about PSG’s campaign was the sheer dominance on display in their attack. Having scored five goals in the UEFA Champions League final, PSG’s free-flowing quick transitional attack continued to flourish in the United States which saw them dominate over their knockout opponents with wins over Inter Miami (4-0), Bayern Munich (2-0) and Real Madrid (4-0).

PSG will be aiming to lock in ahead of the summit clash and round off the historic season with the victory.

“Chelsea won the Conference League, they finished fourth in the league, they are growing a lot. They have great players, technical players, and a great coach who I like a lot because of how they try to play from deep, always press, always want to attack. They are a very complete team that has produced a sensational season. This is no easy team and it is not a formality or anything like it. We will approach it 100% focused to try to round off a historic season,” he added.

