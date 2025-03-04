Provocative statement: Calcutta HC puts interim stay on probe against Mithun Chakraborty

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, put an interim stay on any kind of police investigation against BJP leader and superstar Mithun Chakraborty in a case registered against him by Kolkata Police accusing him of making communally sensitive statements at a public programme.

The single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh, in her order, put the interim stay on any kind of investigation in the matter till May 20 this year. The matter will come up for hearing again on that day.

In November last year, an FIR was registered against the superstar based on a complaint accusing him of making a highly provocative statement at an organisational meeting of BJP in Kolkata on October 27, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I am saying this in front of the Union Minister that I will do whatever is required for West Bengal. There are hidden meanings when I say that I will do whatever is needed. One leader is claiming that in a particular district, there are 70 per cent Muslims against 30 per cent Hindus. He also said that the latter would be cut and thrown in the Bhagirathi river. Surprisingly the Chief Minister did not tell him anything. A day will come when I will bury you in your soil,” Chakraborty said targeting Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir about this comparative population ratio in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, just before the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Thereafter in November last year, a complaint was filed against Chakraborty at Bowbazar Police station in central Kolkata and based on that complaint the city police registered an FIR against him.

However, the state BJP leadership in West Bengal clarified that the comments by the superstar were a reaction to Kabir's earlier statement claiming that Hindus in a Muslim- dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal would be cut and thrown in the Bhagirathi River.

Later Chakraborty approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the FIR registered against him. The matter came up for hearing at the bench of Justice Ghosh on Tuesday and there the bench put an interim stay on any kind of police investigation in the matter till May 20.

