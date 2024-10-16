Provide Rs 1000 honorarium to economically weak volunteers who assist in flood relief: TN BJP

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader, A.N.S Prasad called upon the state government to provide an honorarium of Rs 1000 per day to economically disadvantaged volunteers who assist in flood relief efforts.

He also urged the government to recognise their services with a “Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Warrior” certificate.

The BJP leader stated that this initiative would provide employment opportunities to daily wage workers during the rainy season and enable the government to utilise their services during emergencies.

Prasad mentioned that the Chennai Corporation has invited 10,000 volunteers to assist in rain and flood relief efforts, but around 13,000 people have registered as volunteers, showcasing their social concern and humanity.

He praised this as a commendable initiative and added that during last year’s Tamil Nadu floods, the BJP had requested the involvement of willing volunteers in relief efforts.

Prasad said, “This year, the Tamil Nadu government has accepted the BJP’s request and involved volunteers in the Chennai Corporation’s flood relief efforts.”

However, he expressed disappointment that these volunteers were not being utilised effectively. The BJP leader called upon Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to intervene and ensure that the volunteers are properly identified and deployed in necessary areas.

He also urged the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority to replicate the Chennai Corporation’s initiative across the state.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing heavy rains after northeast monsoon hit the state.

A red alert has been issued in Chennai and other adjoining districts. Many areas in North Tamil Nadu are inundated due to heavy rains, and Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, which border Chennai, are also being lashed by rain.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.