Protocol guidelines issued for visit of Chief Justice of India to Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued protocol guidelines to ensure adherence to official decorum during the visit of the Chief Justice of India to Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As per the Maharashtra State Guest Rules, 2004, dignitaries included in the list of declared state guests—or those considered as such—are accorded reception and farewell arrangements at airports by the State Protocol Subdivision. At the district level, the District Collector’s office ensures similar arrangements through designated protocol officers.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is now officially designated as a Permanent State Guest in Maharashtra. Accordingly, the Chief Justice will continue to be entitled to all protocol-related facilities as per the State Guest Rules, 2004, including accommodation, vehicle arrangements, and security throughout the state during visits.

During the Chief Justice’s visit to Mumbai, the Chief Secretary or their senior representative, the Director General of Police or a senior representative, and for visits to other districts, the respective District Collector and Commissioner/Superintendent of Police or their senior representatives are instructed to welcome the dignitary.

As per the General Administration Department's circular dated March 7, 2022, the department concerned with the purpose of the dignitary’s visit must appoint a liaison officer to facilitate coordination and reception.

Accordingly, during visits to Mumbai, the Law and Judiciary Department, Ministry of Maharashtra, shall appoint a Group-A level gazetted liaison officer. For visits to other districts, the respective district courts, in coordination with the District Collector, shall appoint such officers.

The General Administration Department has instructed all concerned authorities to strictly implement these guidelines.

The state government chose to issue protocol guidelines after the newly appointed Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Gavai in his speech on Sunday, expressed his displeasure over the absence of senior Maharashtra government officials, including the Chief Secretary, from his first public event in the state after taking oath as the head of the Judiciary.

“It’s a question of respect by the other organs of the institution for the judiciary. If the Chief Justice of India is visiting Maharashtra for the first time, and the state’s Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner don’t feel it appropriate to be present, then they need to reflect on that. There’s nothing new about the protocol — it’s a matter of respect from one constitutional institution to another,” he said.

CJI Gavai said, “When the head of a constitutional institution visits the state for the first time, the kind of reception given to them must be considered carefully… These may seem like small matters, but people need to understand their significance.”

The three pillars of democracy -- the judiciary, the legislature, and the executive -- are equal, and every organ of the Constitution must reciprocate and show respect to the other, he added.

“If it had been one of us in such a situation, discussions about Article 142 might have taken place,” he said, amid a light-hearted applause from the audience.

Article 142 of the Constitution grants the Supreme Court the power to pass any order necessary for doing complete justice in any case or matter pending before it.

After the CJI’s snub, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Mumbai Police Commissioner tendered an apology and remained present during the former’s visit to Chaityabhoomi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.