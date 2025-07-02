Projects under 15th Finance Commission should be completed on time: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday directed officials of various departments to ensure a timely and high-quality completion of all projects initiated under the 15th Finance Commission.

At the review meeting, Pawar said, “The state is receiving full support from the central government for these projects. All plans have been designed considering the requirements of the next century. Departments must coordinate closely and ensure that every rupee from the Finance Commission is utilised before the end of the current financial year, and not a single rupee is returned.”

He held an extensive review of major projects including creation of artificial coral reefs using the decommissioned INS Guldar near Sindhudurg, along with world-class scuba diving, submarine tourism, and an underwater museum, construction of Unity Mall near the international airport at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, development of the Ram-Kal-Path in Nashik, construction of hostels for working women in Thane, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Solapur, conservation of cultural heritage, development of Rewas Redi coastal highway, housing schemes for police personal and projects undertaken by Urban Development, Rural Development, Disaster Management, Public Health.

Deputy CM Pawar assured the state government's full support in removing any hurdles but emphasised that all projects must be completed within the timeline and meet high-quality standards.

Senior officials from the departments of Finance, Planning, Urban Development, Tourism, Public Health, Forest, and Public Works attended the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Ajit Pawar presented supplementary demands worth Rs 57,509.71 crore for the financial year 2025-26 on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Legislature.

This came amid reported constraints over the availability of adequate funds due to the ballooning fiscal and revenue deficits and mounting public debt.

Of the Rs 57,509.71 crore, the allocation of Rs 19,183.85 crore has been made for committed expenditure and the balance is to provide funds for various government programmes and also towards the state government’s contribution in the implementation of Central government schemes.

Deputy CM Pawar, during the budget session held in March this year, had tabled the supplementary demands worth Rs 6,480.20 crore.

