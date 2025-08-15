Pro Panja League: Rohtak Rowdies' Nirmal Devi defeats her mentor Yogesh Chaudhary of Jaipur Veers in historic clash

Gwalior, Aug 15 (IANS) Nirmal Devi of Rohtak Rowdies showcased resounding "Women Power" and in a compelling main card fixture within the 65kg+ participation category got the better of her mentor Yogesh Chaudhary of Jaipur Veers with a hard-fought 3-1 score in Season 2 of Pro Panja League here on Friday.

On a momentous Independence Day, Nirmal Devi presented a captivating display of strength and sportsmanship as she faced her mentor, Yogesh Chaudhary, who brought her to Pro Panja League, marking the first time the student had defeated her coach and mentor.

The captains of the six franchise teams, Kiraak Hyderabad, Mumbai Muscle, Rohtak Rowdies, MP Hathodas, Jaipur Veers, and Sher-e-Ludhiana, received a well-deserved standing ovation from the enthusiastic Gwalior crowd, underscoring the growing popularity and impact of the Pro Panja League Independence Day celebration.

The event also offered a unique and inspiring experience for over 15 kids from Gwalior City FC, who attended the matches and engaged with the arm-wrestling stars. The young football enthusiasts from Gwalior City FC (Gwalior City Football Club) were even given a special opportunity to take the stage, where the founder, Rohit Singh, expressed his excitement about witnessing the high-octane Pro Panja matches along with the kids.

In a riveting opening bout of the undercard 1 of 70kg category participation, Shahil Hussian of Kiraak Hyderabad delivered an exceptional exhibition of skill and might against Akash Mukhi of Mumbai Muscle. The match was a true test of both competitors' limits, with Hussian showcasing an impressive display of explosive power and remarkable staying power.

Ultimately, it was Shahil Hussian's superior grasping strength and astute tactical positioning that secured a hard-fought 2-1 pin victory, adding a first win for Kiraak Hyderabad's performer. This decisive win immediately established Kiraak Hyderabad's domination in the lighter weight divisions.

In the 100kg+ category participation, the heavyweight division witnessed a commanding performance from Ujjwal Agarwal of Kiraak Hyderabad, who completely outclassed Mumbai Muscle's Vikram Shekhawat. Agarwal's explosive power secured a comprehensive 2-0 victory, demonstrating why Kiraak Hyderabad's undercard contingent also remains competitive in the league.

In the 55kg Women's Division, Mumbai Muscle found their redemption as Ardhra Suresh battled past Kiraak Hyderabad's Rachna Jatav in a thrilling 2-1 encounter. Suresh's agility and precise technique overcame Rachna Jatav's raw power, providing Mumbai Muscle with their first victory in the undercard fixtures and keeping their hopes alive heading into the main card.

In Undercard 2 of 80kg power display, Aryan Kandari of Rohtak Rowdies announced his arrival with authority, demolishing Jaipur Veers' Sonu in a dominant 2-0 victory. Aryan Kandari's explosive start and relentless pressure left his opponent with no answers, establishing Rohtak as a serious contender in the middleweight division.

In a 70kg participation, Monoj Debnath of Rohtak Rowdies showcased textbook arm wrestling technique in his comprehensive 2-0 victory over Jaipur Veers' Akash Kumar. Monoj Debnath's patient approach and superior hand control neutralised Akash Kumar's aggressive style, earning Rohtak Rowdies their second consecutive victory in the undercard.

In the 100kg+ thriller, the most competitive bout of the undercard series, Jaipur Veers' Prasenjit Pata pulled off a stunning upset against Rohtak Rowdies' Attar Singh. Despite Attar Singh's reputation as a powerhouse, Prasenjit Pata's tactical brilliance and clutch performance with no pressure earned him a narrow 2-1 victory, preventing Rohtak Rowdies from taking the win.

In the 100kg Main Card Championship Bout, Aabhas Rana of Kiraak Hyderabad delivered the performance of the night, absolutely dismantling Mumbai Muscle's Paarth Soni in a historic 5-0 shutout victory. Rana's dominance was so complete that he achieved three consecutive successful pins, earning additional bonus points that elevated his victory to legendary status.

This performance not only secured maximum points for Kiraak Hyderabad but also sent a clear message to the heavyweight division about Aabhas Rana's championship performance.

In the 80kg Main Card participation, Ishan Kashyap provided Mumbai Muscle with their most significant victory of the evening, overcoming Kiraak Hyderabad's Asker Ali in a dramatic 7-3 thriller. The match was a roller-coaster of momentum swings, with Ishan Kashyap securing a crucial pin in the third round before adding 5 additional points in the challenger round.

His successful pin in the fourth round sealed a comeback victory that showcased the never-say-die spirit of Mumbai Muscle and provided crucial points in the team standings. In the 60kg main card participation, Naveen MV of Kiraak Hyderabad capped off a dominant evening for his team with a flawless 5-0 victory over Mumbai Muscle's Ashish Mehta.

Kiraak Hyderabad Naveen MV's three successful pins, combined with the additional 2 bonus points from his initial pin streak, demonstrated the depth and quality that make Kiraak Hyderabad a championship contender. His technical heft had left Ashish Mehta with no opportunities to mount any significant offence.

In the 90kg category, Prajit Saikia of Rohtak Rowdies clashed against Shaikh Md Abrar of Jaipur Veers, with Saikia emerging as the clear winner with a commanding 10-0 score. His victory was marked by three successful pins, earning him five points from the challenger round in Round 2, and an additional two bonus points for the pins.

Another significant win for the Rohtak Rowdies came from Aryan Gangotri in the 100kg participation category, who defeated Harshit Poojary of Jaipur Veers 5-0, securing an additional two bonus points for achieving three successful pins.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.