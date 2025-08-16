Pro Panja League: Jaipur Veers’ Saidu beats Mumbai Muscle’s Yuvraj Verma

Gwalior Aug 16 (IANS) Day 12 events of Pro Panja League Season 2 witnessed gripping arm wrestling action throughout. In a dramatic turn during the 90 kg main card, Sher-e-Ludhiana's Tawheed Shaikh's powerful comeback and subsequent 8-second pin in the challenger round unexpectedly resulted in a 5-point advantage for Kiraak Hyderabad's Siddharth Malakar, despite Siddharth having lost three earlier pins, securing a 6-3 victory for Kiraak Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Mazahir Saidu of Jaipur Veers, displaying his dominance, achieved his quickest 10-0 victory against Mumbai Muscle's Yuvraj Verma through three successful pins and a strategic 5-point gain in the 100 kg+ challenger round. This decisive win further cemented Mazahir's reputation and significantly boosted Jaipur Veers' standing.

In the first undercard of the 70kg category, Sanu Joy of Sher-e-Ludhiana faced Shahil Hussain of Kiraak Hyderabad. Sanu Joy demonstrated strong form, securing a clean 2-0 victory. This win provided an important early boost for Sher-e-Ludhiana. Next, in the 100 kg undercard participation, Sachin Bhadoriya of Sher-e-Ludhiana, a Madhya Pradesh cop making his mark in the sport, clashed against Amit Singh of Kiraak Hyderabad. It was Amit Singh who took the lead with a 2-0 score, securing a victory for Kiraak Hyderabad.

Finally, the 65 kg Women category featured Ruphali Phule of Sher-e-Ludhiana against Roshni Khutela of Kiraak Hyderabad. Roshni secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Kiraak Hyderabad, demonstrating her skill and resilience. This win in the women's category was pivotal, contributing to Kiraak Hyderabad's overall team victory with a final tally of 4 decisive points against Sher-e-Ludhiana's 3.

In the second undercard fixture of the 55kg women's participation on day 12, Teja PJ of Mumbai Muscle, a formidable competitor, clashed against Abhirami PK of Jaipur Veers. However, Abhirami of Jaipur Veers delivered a strong performance, securing a decisive 2-0 victory for Jaipur Veers and handing Mumbai Muscle a tough loss in this key undercard bout.

Following this, in the second bout of 65 Kg women's Participation, Bandarika Kharkongor of Mumbai Muscle, known for her powerful technique, went head-to-head against Jagpreet Kaur of Jaipur Veers. Bandarika of Mumbai Muscle showcased confidence while securing a convincing 2-0 score victory against Jagpreet Kaur of Jaipur Veers.

Concluding the undercard, the specially abled category saw a compelling clash between Krishna Sharma of Mumbai Muscle and Veer Sain of Jaipur Veers. Krishna Sharma displayed his impressive skill and strength, picking up a strong 2-0 victory for Mumbai Muscle against Veer Sain, adding crucial points to their team's tally in the specially-abled division.

In the 90 kg main card, Siddharth Malakar of Kiraak Hyderabad faced Tawheed Shaikh of Sher-e-Ludhiana. Siddharth started by winning the first round with a pin. Tawheed then showed his skill, winning the next three rounds by pinning Siddharth. In the crucial challenger round, Tawheed pinned Siddharth quickly in 8 seconds, earning a point for that specific round. However, due to the challenger round's scoring system, this quick win by Tawheed actually gave Siddharth a 5-point advantage, leading Kiraak Hyderabad to win the fixture with a final score of 6-3.

In a commanding performance during the 70 kg participation fixture of the Pro Panja League, Satnam Singh of Kiraak Hyderabad thoroughly dominated Sivajith Janardanan of Sher-e-Ludhiana. Satnam secured wins in all three pin rounds, and because he achieved three successful pins within the initial rounds, he earned an additional two bonus points. He further cemented his lead in the challenger round by securing 5 points, leading to a decisive 10-0 victory for Kiraak Hyderabad. In the 55 kg women's category,

Kritika Das, representing Sher-e-Ludhiana and known for her competitive spirit, faced Savita Kumari of Kiraak Hyderabad. Savita Kumari, a key asset for Kiraak Hyderabad, secured victory with three consecutive, successful pins, showcasing her superior strength. This victory not only secured the win for Savita Kumari but also earned her an additional 2 bonus points, culminating in a perfect 5-0 score.

In a breathtaking display of raw power during the main card 100 KG + participation of fixture 2, Mazahir Saidu of Jaipur Veers, known as India's strongest armwrestler, secured his quickest 10-0 victory to date against Yuvraj Verma of Mumbai Muscle in just three rounds. He achieved this feat through three successful pins in the initial rounds, which automatically awarded him an additional 2 bonus points.

Adding to this impressive performance, he then secured a further 5 points in the challenger round during round 2, solidifying the monumental 10-0 score for Jaipur Veers. This victory wasn't just a win but a statement, cementing Mazahir's reputation as a formidable force and leaving a strong mark in the league standings for Jaipur Veers.

In a crushing display of dominance during the 90 kg main card participation, Abdul Kadir of Jaipur Veers, a force to be reckoned with in the Pro Panja League, left Rohit Puri Goswami of Mumbai Muscle with no answers. Abdul Kadir of Jaipur Veers successfully dismantled his opponent, securing three consecutive, powerful pins in each of the three rounds.

This clean sweep was so decisive that it automatically earned him an additional two bonus points on top of the three points from the pins. The result was a resounding, perfect 5-0 score for Jaipur Veers, declaring the franchise's rising stature to be experienced more in the coming days.

In the 60 kg men's participation, Gautam Kumar of Mumbai Muscle faced Shoukath VT of Jaipur Veers in a captivating main card bout. Shoukath initially showed his strength, securing a successful pin in the first round. However, Gautam Kumar demonstrated incredible resilience, staging a remarkable comeback from round 2 onwards. His persistence culminated in a decisive victory in the challenger round, which was set in round 4, ultimately earning Mumbai Muscle a crucial 8-1 win. This match underscored Gautam Kumar's tenacious spirit and ability to recover, turning the tide against a strong opponent like Shoukath VT.

