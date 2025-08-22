Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba unveil season 12 jersey paying homage to title win

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) When U Mumba take the mat in season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League on August 30, they will do so wearing a special jersey paying tribute to their iconic 2015 championship triumph. Launched today to mark the 10-year anniversary of that maiden title, the jersey symbolises one of the league’s most dominant campaigns while also heralding a new era of fitness-driven preparation.

To commemorate this milestone, U Mumba unveiled a Season 12 jersey inspired by the iconic Season 2 championship kit. The design stays true to the team’s orange-and-black identity while weaving in modern elements, including a nod to Mumbai’s Airport, symbolising a bridge between past triumphs and future ambitions.

Alongside the tribute, the franchise signalled its forward drive, investing in a fierce new fitness push through an intensive 50-day pre-season camp to prepare the team for the upcoming campaign, the longest in the team's history.

That camp, led by strength and conditioning coach Pratiek Ninawe–a former international sprinter uniquely bringing sprint mechanics and explosive movement science into multiple sports–was built to turn raw strength into match-day impact.

Players began with mobility and assessment work to fix individual gaps, before stepping up to strength drills that pushed them past the 110 kg squat mark, endurance sessions to build engine, and sprint work to sharpen agility and explosive power.

Sunil Kumar, captain U Mumba, said “ Although I wasn’t part of the 2015 campaign, that victory led by Anup Kumar is etched in kabaddi history and remains a huge source of inspiration for us. Wearing a jersey that pays tribute to that triumph reminds us of the standards U Mumba has always set. As captain, my focus is on carrying forward that legacy with this new group combining the experience of our seniors with the energy of our youngsters, and chasing our second PKL title this season.”

With a record 111 league-stage wins and three consecutive finals in their first three seasons, U Mumba’s legacy runs deeper than results. The franchise has been a factory for homegrown talent, many of whom have gone on to represent India, while also driving kabaddi’s rise across the country.

Now, that tradition of shaping the sport extends to how the game is played physically, pioneering modern fitness methods rarely seen in kabaddi. By pairing its player development track record with cutting-edge conditioning, U Mumba is setting new standards for preparation and performance in the league.

A decade on from their iconic title victory, U Mumba enters Season 12 with a sharper edge, mixing emerging talent with proven names. Beyond chasing wins, the team is shaping an identity built on discipline, fitness, and long-term growth, aiming to stay ahead in a league that’s more competitive than ever.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.