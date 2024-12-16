Priyanka's 'Palestine' handbag in Parliament draws criticism from Naqvi and Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Parliament on Monday with a handbag displaying a bold ‘Palestine’ tag. Her gesture drew sharp reactions from the BJP which termed it as "crass communal posturing".

Priyanka has been vocal about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She had previously described Israel's military actions as "barbaric and inhuman." This gesture sparked strong reactions from BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Naqvi, in a sarcastic tone, said that the family (referring to the Gandhi family) which is “trapped in the darkness of ignorance and arrogance will continue to carry the cloak of the family and the bag of Palestine.”

He implied that as long as they remain in this state of ignorance and arrogance, such actions will continue. He further slammed Priyanka Gandhi's behaviour, stating that despite her being new to Parliament, she was already making mistakes, likening her actions to a cricketer who hits the stumps (a term used when a batsman is out). Naqvi suggested that if they (Gandhis) continue on this path, they would only bring about further disruption and confusion.

Anurag Thakur, speaking to the IANS, connected this incident with previous remarks made by Asaduddin Owaisi, who had raised pro-Palestinian slogans in Parliament. He questioned Priyanka Gandhi for staying silent on the oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh but openly supporting Palestine.

Thakur accused the Congress party of being aligned with certain foreign interests rather than focusing on issues concerning the 140 crore people of India.

Priyanka Gandhi's handbag was seen as a clear symbol of her support for Palestine, continuing her stance on advocating for the Palestinian cause. This is not the first time she has voiced support for Palestine, having previously urged the central government to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people. She also expressed her support for Palestine by posting a message on her official account on X.

