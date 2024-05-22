Priyanka to hold roadshow in Sirsa for Cong nominee Selja on Thursday

Sirsa (Haryana), May 22 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Haryana’s Sirsa in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidate Kumari Selja on Thursday.

Selja said the roadshow will start at 8.30 a.m. from Shri Shyam Bagichi in Anaj Mandi and culminate at Sangwan Chowk.

She also said the present elections are against the anti-people policies of the BJP, which has not undertaken any developmental work.

“They are misleading the people by using the name of Lord Ram for votes. Everyone is a devotee of Lord Ram. There is no need for a certificate from the BJP or the RSS to take Lord Ram’s name,” she said.

The Congress leader also said that in the 10 years of BJP rule, the people of the country and Haryana have been “harassed by the anti-people policies of the Centre”.

Selja, the former Haryana Congress chief, represented Sirsa and Ambala (Reserved) constituencies twice each in the Lok Sabha. She has also been a Rajya Sabha MP from 2014 to 2020.

Sunita Duggal, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was the BJP’s lone woman ‘warrior’ in Haryana’s 10 parliamentary seats in 2019 and emerged the winner from Sirsa (Reserved) by defeating her nearest rival and Congress leader Ashok Tanwar by a margin of more than 300,000 votes.

Her victory gave the BJP its first win in Sirsa, which used to be a bastion of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Congress.

Sunita Duggal was keen to contest this time as well but the BJP fielded Congress and AAP rebel, Ashok Tanwar, from the seat.

Interestingly, both Selja, who returns to the electoral battle in Sirsa after 26 years, and Tanwar, are former state Congress presidents and there is a straight contest between them this time.

Polling in all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25.

