Priyanka decries Rajasthan woman parading incident, says perpetrators to be punished severely

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday condemned the incident of stripping a tribal woman and parading her, saying that it is very important to punish the criminals.

She also hailed the Rajasthan government for taking quick action by arresting the criminals and hoped that the victim gets justice at the earliest and the perpetrators of this dastardly incident are punished severely.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Taking quick and strict action in the incidents of crime against women, it is very important to punish the criminals. The Rajasthan government has taken quick action and arrested the criminals and has announced to prosecute them in the fast track court and get them punished."

"I hope that the victim will get justice at the earliest and the perpetrators of this dastardly incident will be punished severely," she said in her tweet while responding to a tweet of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

After the Rajasthan Police detained eight accused in connection with the case in which a woman was paraded naked in Pratapgarh district, the Chief Minister said that the culprits will be punished in the fast track court.

"There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind the bars as soon as possible and will be tried and punished in the fast track court," said the Chief Minister.

Gehlot in his tweet said, "In Pratapgarh district, a video of a woman being stripped naked by the in-laws has surfaced in a family dispute between parents and in-laws."

"The Director General of Police has been instructed to send ADG Crime to the spot and take strictest action in this matter.

There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind the bars as soon as possible and will be tried and punished in the fast track court," said Gehlot.

Meanwhile, DGP Umesh Mishra said that 10 persons have been named in the case of misbehavior with a woman in Pratapgarh.

Of these, eight have been detained which include the main accused. The woman has lodged a complaint against her husband Kanha Gameti along with Suraj, Veniya, Netiya, Nathu and Mahendra for taking her on a motorcycle and taking her out of her husband's house without any clothes, said Mishra.

Main accused husband Kanha Netian, Beniya and Pintu and a child molester have been detained along with bystanders Punia, Khetiya, Motilal and others, added the DGP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.