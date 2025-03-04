Private sector participation, public engagement key towards India’s nuclear energy goals: Minister

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Achieving 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047 will require a focused and determined approach, adding around 4 GW annually from now onwards, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Tuesday.

Emphasising that nuclear energy is critical for India’s Net Zero goal by 2070, the minister called for private sector participation, regulatory reforms and sustained public engagement.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar organised by NITI Aayog, Dr Singh highlighted the Union Budget 2024-25’s vision for India’s nuclear power expansion, which sets a target of achieving 100 GW by 2047.

Highlighting the growing energy demand, he stated that India’s electricity needs are expected to increase four to five times by 2047.

While renewable energy sources are expanding, they alone cannot meet the base-load demand, making nuclear power a key component of India’s energy strategy.

Dr Singh acknowledged that legislative amendments to the Atomic Energy Act, Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, and the Electricity Act would be required to enable this participation.

"Opening up the nuclear sector will send a strong policy signal to industry players, boosting investor confidence and encouraging long-term investments," the minister noted.

He also highlighted that the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), along with its subsidiaries, aims to contribute nearly half of the 100 GW target by leveraging domestic and international partnerships.

Meanwhile, NTPC’s joint venture, Ashwini, has already taken the lead in constructing four 700 MWe PHWRs at Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Plant (MBRAPP).

The launch of a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) R&D Mission, with the objective of developing five SMRs by 2033 was also highlighted by the minister.

These reactors, known for their adaptability, could be deployed in industrial zones, remote areas, and hard-to-abate sectors like cement and steel manufacturing.

The minister also underscored the need for a nationwide awareness campaign to address public concerns regarding nuclear energy.

"A much more vigorous and sustained public outreach program is necessary to dispel fears and highlight nuclear power as a safe and clean energy source," he said, urging collaboration among government agencies, private players, and environmental groups.

