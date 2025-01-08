Private equity investments in India surge to $15 billion in 2024, a 46.2 pc growth

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Driven by sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, consumer-related industries and technology -- amid stable political scenario and favourable policy environment -- private equity (PE) investments in India surged to $15 billion in 2024, marking a 46.2 per cent increase from the previous year, according to a report on Wednesday.

India's expanding middle-class population, robust startup ecosystem, and strong IPO market provided ample opportunities for investors, according to the data shared by LSEG, a global financial markets infrastructure and data provider.

“India remains one of the top markets in the Asia Pacific for financial sponsor activity, accounting for at least 28 per cent of the region's total equity investments during this period, up from a 15 per cent market share the previous year,” said Elaine Tan, senior manager, LSEG Deals Intelligence.

The total PE funds raised over the last three years reached approximately $23 billion, earmarked for deployment in India.

"Favourable government initiatives, anticipated global monetary easing, diverse sector opportunities, and a rising interest in integrating ESG into growth strategies are some of the key factors expected to drive private equity activity in India in 2025," according to the report.

According to recent projections by global brokerages and financial institutions, the Indian economy is poised to be supported by a stable political scenario, favourable policy environments, the effects of production-linked incentive (PLI) programmes, possibilities brought about by changes in the global supply chain and government emphasis on infrastructure spending.

The Indian macro remains strong among large markets except for the growth part. The Current Account Deficit (CAD) has improved significantly and is expected to be 1 per cent for FY25.

Moreover, robust services exports and healthy remittances flow should help keep the country’s CAD in the safe zone during the current financial year (FY 2024-25), according to a Crisil report.

Most domestic macro and micro indicators remain steady. Given these aspects, the domestic equity market remains focused on earnings, according to industry experts. Government spending has resumed, employment is on the rise, and supply bottlenecks are lessening.

