Prince Masvaure misses second Test against South Africa due to respiratory tract infection

Bulawayo, July 6 (IANS) Zimbabwe opener Prince Masvaure missed out on the second Test against South Africa at Queens Sports Club on Sunday due to a respiratory tract infection.

Masvaure was left out of Zimbabwe's playing XI after being deemed unfit to play.

"Masvaure is suffering from a respiratory tract infection and was deemed unfit to play," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.

He had come into the team as a concussion replacement for Brian Bennett during the first Test played last week. Bennett himself remains unavailable for selection as he continues to recover from the concussion he sustained in that match.

Dion Myers has been named as Masvaure’s replacement in one of two changes made to the Zimbabwe playing XI for the second Test. The other change sees Kundai Matigimu making his Test debut, coming in for Vincent Masekesa.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first after being 0-1 down in the two-match series against the world champions.

"We'll have a bowl first. We were missing an extra seamer in the first Test, we had then a few wickets early. We're going with an extra seamer today to use that early movement. The morale is good, we have been on the road quite a bit. Just about getting the basics right, bat deep. We've got two changes - Dion Myers is in," Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine said at the toss.

On the other hand, South Africa who are without Keshav Maharaj due to groin injury, Wiann Mulder is taking the role of stand-in skipper in the match.

Maharaj’s absence opened the door for fellow left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy, who returned to the playing XI after a nine-month gap. The visitors also handed debuts to batter Lesego Senokwane and spin all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen, replacing opener Matthew Breetzke and left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka.

"Extremely proud moment for me and my family, very lucky to have some guys who have been with me since my U19 days. We had some days off, spent some time together. We've got a few changes, couple of new guys coming into the team. We are going into the sub-continent from here, so we want to give the spinners some match time. This wicket also flattens out, so it should be helpful for them. The pacers that we have are known for bowling long overs either way. We were looking to bat first either way, happy with the toss," Mulder said.

Zimbabwe playing XI: Dion Myers, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga.

South Africa playing XI: Tony de Zorzi, Lesego Senokwane, Wiaan Mulder(c), David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Codi Yusuf.

