Prez Murmu to offer prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple, attend Gujarat Vidyapith Convocation today

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, will offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka on Saturday.

This spiritual visit forms a key part of her itinerary before she proceeds to Ahmedabad, where she will attend the 71st convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith as the chief guest.

The President’s visit underscores a blend of spiritual, cultural, and academic engagements in the state. Her presence at Gujarat Vidyapith, a university founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, holds special significance as it continues to promote Gandhian values and education.

On Friday, as part of her Gujarat tour, President Murmu visited the iconic Somnath Temple, where she performed 'darshan' and 'puja'. She also paid floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel located near the temple, honouring the legacy of India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and a key architect of national integration.

Later in the day, the President travelled to Gir National Park, where she interacted with members of the local tribal community at Sasan Gir.

Commending their nature-friendly lifestyle, she described it as a model for sustainable living and a source of inspiration for all. In her address, the President encouraged tribal families to prioritise education, noting with appreciation that the Siddi tribal community has achieved a literacy rate exceeding 72 per cent.

President Murmu highlighted the Central government’s various initiatives aimed at the welfare of tribal communities. She urged residents to not only take advantage of these schemes but also raise awareness within their communities.

She emphasised the importance of tribal inclusion in India’s development, stating that with "active participation from our tribal brothers and sisters, we are working towards a just and respectful society where their traditions are preserved and rights protected. This is crucial to making India a developed nation by the year 2047."

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