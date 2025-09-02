President Rakesh Tiwari thanks Bihar govt after Rajgir International Cricket Stadium come under BCA

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Kumar Tiwari extended special thanks to the Bihar government, calling today a historic day for Bihar cricket.

With the in-principle approval to hand over the maintenance and operation of the under-construction Cricket Stadium at Rajgir to the Bihar Cricket Association, a new identity will be established for cricket in the state.

Although the official transfer has not yet taken place, the Bihar government has taken an important policy decision that the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium will soon come under the operational control of the Bihar Cricket Association.

Relevant officials have been directed to complete the necessary formalities in the coming months, paving the way for BCA to take charge of the stadium’s maintenance and cricketing activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari said, "While an MoU has already been signed for the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna, the responsibility of the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium being entrusted to BCA will create unprecedented opportunities for our players. On one hand, they will have the chance to practice and play competitions in a modern, fully-equipped stadium, and on the other hand, Bihar’s cricketing infrastructure will be further strengthened."

"This decision is the outcome of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s farsightedness and his sensitive approach towards sports. With this, Bihar’s players will get the opportunity to refine their skills on an international-level ground, and they will be able to deliver stronger performances at both national and international levels," he added.

Calling this initiative a golden chapter in the history of Bihar cricket, the BCA President said that it is a matter of pride not only for the players but also for the entire state. He once again thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and the sports department, expressing confidence that in the coming times Bihar cricket will achieve new heights.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.