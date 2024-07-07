President-elect Pezeshkian says helping Iran through challenges 'big test' ahead

Tehran, July 7 (IANS) Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has said that helping the country pass through the "bottlenecks, challenges and crises" would be a "big test" ahead.

He made the remarks on Saturday when speaking with supporters at Imam Khomeini's mausoleum in Tehran hours after being announced as the winner of the country's 14th presidential election in a runoff against principlist candidate Saeed Jalili.

Pezeshkian emphasized his readiness to serve the people of Iran and pledged to attentively listen to their concerns, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iran's official news agency IRNA.

He acknowledged the challenging circumstances facing his administration and expressed a commitment to working with the Iranian parliament to reduce tensions and navigate through difficulties.

Pezeshkian underscored the authenticity of his campaign promises, affirming that he had made commitments he intended to fulfil.

He also expressed his intention to promote dialogue, unity, and national consensus within the country's establishment and governance to address the issues of society in all economic, social, cultural, and political spheres.

Pezeshkian won the election run-off with 16,384,403 votes, while Jalili garnered 13,538,179 votes.

Pezeshkian, 69, is a cardiac surgeon and currently a lawmaker in the country's parliament. He was the parliament's first deputy speaker from 2016 to 2020 and health minister between 2001 and 2005.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's top leader Ali Khamenei received Pezeshkian in a meeting and congratulated him on his victory.

The leader expressed satisfaction with the increased voter turnout of 49.8 per cent in the second round of the election, hoping that Pezeshkian would utilize the abundant capacities of Iran and its people to foster further progress and development.

