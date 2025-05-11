Premier League: Tottenham’s league woes continue with home loss against Palace

London, May 11 (IANS) Crystal Palace produced a commanding display in north London to earn a deserved 2–0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, extending their unbeaten run to five matches and equalling their best-ever Premier League points tally of 49.

Three days after securing a place in the UEFA Europa League Final, Ange Postecoglou made eight changes to the team that started against Bodo/Glimt in Norway - Pedro Porro, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski the only players to remain.

Kulusevski started up front but, worryingly with that UEL Final only 10 days away, was forced off through injury with only 19 minutes on the clock.

Palace had two goals disallowed after VAR checks before taking the lead just before half-time, Eze converting from Daniel Muñoz's pass. Eze made it 2-0 three minutes into the second half from Ismaila Sarr's cutback, and that's how it stayed.

Palace started the game on the front foot, with Daniel Muñoz instrumental down the right. His early cross nearly resulted in an own goal and he had a hand in two disallowed efforts, one for offside and another for handball. Palace were dominant as the half progressed, with Muñoz, Lerma, and Chris Richards all going close before finally breaking through just before half-time. Muñoz again burst down the flank and found Eberechi Eze, who coolly slotted home.

Minutes into the second half, Palace doubled their lead. Ismaïla Sarr’s blocked shot fell kindly for Eze, who buried his second of the match. Spurs struggled to respond, with Son Heung-Min and Wilson Odobert both denied by excellent defensive efforts from Maxence Lacroix and Marc Guéhi.

Eddie Nketiah and Daichi Kamada nearly combined for a late third, but Palace remained in control, managing possession and repelling Spurs’ rare forays forward.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among Palace fans, whose team not only secured a memorable away win but also matched their top-flight points record. With confidence high, Palace now look ahead to a historic FA Cup Final showdown against Manchester City on May 17.

