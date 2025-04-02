Premier League: Manchester United coach Amorim dismisses Fernandes exit rumours

London, April 2 (IANS) Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has said that Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes is "not going anywhere" after recent reports suggesting that Real Madrid are interested in signing the 30-year-old playmaker.

Fernandes has been United's standout player in a difficult season, with 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions where he has been one of the club's few consistent performers, reports Xinhua.

That has seen him linked with Real Madrid, who are on the lookout for a creative midfielder to replace 39-year-old Luka Modric, but when asked about a possible sale to Madrid, Amorim was clear in his reply.

"No, it's not going to ­happen," replied the coach, who insisted Fernandes was vital for the club's rebuilding. "I want Bruno here because we want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players," continued Amorim, who insisted that United would be able to keep their star player.

"We are in control of the ­situation and I feel that he is really happy here," he said, adding that the signs of frustration Fernandes sometimes shows are "because he wants success so badly."

"He's not going ­anywhere because I've already told him," concluded Amorim.

Meanwhile, archrivals Manchester City face being without top scorer Erling Haaland for several weeks after the striker suffered an ankle injury in their 2-1 FA Cup win away to Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who has 30 goals in 40 matches, was seen leaving the Vitality Stadium wearing a protective boot and using crutches after a game where he missed an early penalty, but then scored City's equalizer. The club confirmed that on Monday, he had undergone tests and "will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury."

"Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer's FIFA Club World Cup," read a statement from Manchester City.

