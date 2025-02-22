Premier League: Late comeback helps Man Utd draw 2-2 at Everton

Liverpool, Feb 22 (IANS) A dramatic late equalizer by Manuel Ugarte ensured Manchester United avoided a third consecutive Premier League defeat, as they came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. The Toffees were in control for much of the match, with Beto firing them ahead in the 19th minute. A deft touch from Abdoulaye Doucoure doubled their lead just 14 minutes later, as his close-range header capped off a parried shot from Jack Harrison.

With their backs against the wall, United struggled early on but showed glimpses of life in the second. Bruno Fernandes gave the visitors hope in the 70th minute, curling in a stunning free-kick to halve the deficit. The United captain wasn’t done there; just eight minutes later, Fernandes delivered another ball into the box, which Ugarte expertly volleyed past Jordan Pickford to level the score.

The match had drama throughout, with Everton pushing for a third goal. Beto came close to sealing his brace, but Andre Onana made an incredible save to deny the striker. Everton's frustration reached its peak in stoppage time when they were awarded a penalty after a tug on Ashley Young by Harry Maguire, but a VAR review overturned the decision, leaving the home side angry at the late turn of events.

Everton, who had been impressive under David Moyes, were on course for a crucial victory but now sit 14th, while United remain just a point behind in 15th. United’s late resurgence is something manager Ruben Amorim can build on, with their next fixture against relegation-threatened Ipswich Town offering a chance to regain form.

Amorim has made one change to his side from their last game out. Having missed last weekend's narrow defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, midfielder Manuel Ugarte comes straight back into the starting XI, with Alejandro Garnacho dropping to the bench. The Portuguese coach had earlier faced Everton in just his second game in charge of the Red Devils, a game his side won 4-0, but remained adamant that the game on Saturday would be ‘completely different’ from their earlier clash.

And it did turn out that way with Everton putting up a much superior display under recently-appointed Moyes, who was reappointed as Everton's head coach after the sacking of Sean Dyche as the club was deep in the relegation battle. Under the tutelage of former Manchester United head coach, Everton has now climbed to 14th place in the table and are 13 points safe from relegation.

