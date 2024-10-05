Premier League: Jota's lone goal powers Liverpool to 1-0 victory over Eagles

London, Oct 5 (IANS) Liverpool brushed past Crystal Palace thanks to Diego Jota's lone goal on the night, handing the visitors a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Palace were mere inches from the perfect start, flying forwards from kick-off as Adam Wharton found Ismailia Sarr, who crossed for Eddie Nketiah to flick over the onrushing Alisson and into the back of the net inside 30 seconds – but the flag was up for offside.

Liverpool showed why they are the league leaders at this point of the season and responded to the early Palace dominance. An incisive pass driven into the path of Cody Gakpo in the left channel, who had the space to cross first time into the six-yard box, saw Diogo Jota open the scoring in the ninth minute, capping off his 100th start for the club with his name on the score sheet.

Liverpool could have doubled their advantage in almost the same fashion, with Jota unable to turn home from the same distance he had scored from not long ago but scuffed his attempt.

Despite Liverpool’s domination, with just one goal in the game, it remained a tense affair, and the visitors were almost made to pay for their profligacy just before half-time, as Sarr’s low, driven effort forced Alisson into a spectacular save, dropping down and thrusting out a strong right hand.

Jota had yet another opportunity in the second half as he was picked out in behind by Alexander-Arnold’s curling free-kick delivery, but headed wide from six yards out despite being completely unmarked and onside.

However, despite the win disaster struck Liverpool as goalkeeper Alisson had to withdraw through injury with 10 minutes remaining. Despite a late charge by the Eagles, it was the team from Merseyside who grabbed all three points.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.