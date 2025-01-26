Premier League: Haaland, Foden fire Man City back in top four

Manchester, Jan 26 (IANS) Second-half strikes from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden fired City to a deserved 3-1 win over Chelsea in a dramatic Etihad clash and up into fourth place in the Premier League table.

Noni Madueke punished a glaring error from City debutant Abdukodir Khusanov early on as Chelsea looked to move five points clear of the champions for UEFA Champions League qualification, Premier League reports.

City though deservedly levelled before the break thanks to Josko Gvardiol’s close-range strike.

In the second half, Haaland latched on to Ederson's long ball and lobbed an out-of-position Robert Sanchez to put City ahead.

And victory was then secured three minutes from time when Foden broke free of the Chelsea defence to rifle home and seal a precious three points.

"When we had the start like we did it is difficult but we played really well and we kept on going and kept on going. We kept pushing and second half was the same. In the end it is what we need to do. We need to lock it in the back and keep going attacking-wise.

"It is that early that it is almost like you start with -1 goal. This can happen but it is about keeping going. It is about that and trying to have piece of mind in your head. That’s what matters," said Haaland.

The victory takes City up to fourth in the table on 41 points, ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United on goal difference and one clear of Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth.

"Not the best start. Lucky they didn’t punish us for 2-0. After we recovered emotionally and made a good performance. We had more of the ball than the last games. It was really important.

The players were together. That was massively important. Any player can make a mistake. The fans always support the new players. He’s so young. He will learn. Now we’re closer to Nottingham but Bournemouth are on an impressive run," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

City will back in action here at the Etihad next Wednesday for a crucial Champions League clash at home to Club Brugge.

In what is the final game of the league stage, a will send City through to a two-legged last-16 play-off next month.

